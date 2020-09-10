IRFU Launch Online Player Development Programme For Women In Rugby

The IRFU are launching an online player development programme for women in rugby.

Over four weeks, the IRFU Spark Sessions will give players access to expertise, practical advice and insights into what success looks like in high performance environments.

The programme is designed for current players over the age of 18 with ambitions of playing representative rugby.

Contributors will include current and former international players as well as international coaches and support staff.

There are four sessions in the series. Each 60-minute webinar take a different approach, so that by the end of the series, participants will have a rounded view on what is required to fulfil potential and perform consistently at the highest level.

Contributors include: Lynne Cantwell, Orlaith Curran, Anthony Eddy, Ciara Griffin, Adam Griggs, Claire Keohane, Lucy Mulhall, Sene Naoupu, Joy Neville, Tania Rosser, Marcus Shortall, Allan Temple-Jones, Alan Walsh, Matthew Wilkie

Session 1: Wednesday Sept 23rd, 17:30 – 18:30

A Player’s Perspective – What Is Required To Be World Class?

Session 2: Wednesday Sept 30th, 17:30 – 18:30

A Coach’s Perspective – National Standards: How To Connect Understanding, Character And Actions To Become A Better Player.

Session 3: Wednesday Oct 7th, 17:30 – 18:30

Understanding Athletic Performance & Nutrition To Improve Performance.

Session 4: Wednesday Oct 14th, 17:30 – 18:30

Understanding The Laws Of Rugby & Analysing Your Game To Improve Performance.

Speaking about the programme, IRFU Director of Women’s And Sevens Rugby Anthony Eddy said:

“The IRFU player pathway relies on a strong base to grow the women’s game and the ability of players to step up from club level. We want to support emerging talent and are constantly looking at new ways to give players access to player development programmes and performance environments.

This series is well timed for the start of the season and we’re looking forward to connecting the more ambitious of our player base in a relevant and meaningful way.”

Ireland international Sene Naoupu was central to the genesis of the progamme.

“I’m delighted to see this programme become a reality,” she said. “There are so many players in clubs with ambition and drive who want to maximise their potential. Some may have played representative rugby at underage with their province or are establishing themselves as players with genuine ability in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League.

“This programme will give them access to players who are further down the road on their rugby journey and hopefully provide the spark they need to help them take the same steps.”

Registration for The IRFU Spark Sessions is now open. Participation in the series is free and numbers are strictly limited.