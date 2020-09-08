IRFU Referees Return to European Duties for Quarter-finals

The EPCR Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals take place next week and IRFU officials will be back involved in the business end of the European competitions.

French referee Pascal Gauzere is the man in the middle for the Leinster v Saracens Heineken Champions Cup clash at the Aviva Stadium and due to COVID protocols he will be supported by an all Irish team.

George Clancy and Joy Neville will supply AR support with Sean Gallagher and Chris Busby acting in the No.4 and No.5 support roles.

In the Challenge Cup, Frank Murphy is in charge of the quarter-final between Bordeaux Begles and Edinburgh at the Stade Chaban-Delmas and he is supported by an all French team that includes Tual Trainini and Cédric Marchat as ARs.

Also in France at the Stade Felix Mayol, Andrew Brace has the whistle for Toulon v Scarlets. Andrew will be supported by FFR officials Maxime Chalon and Vincent Blasco.

Saturday 19th September, 2020

EPCR Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-final

Leinster v Saracens: P. Gauzere (FFR-Ref), G. Clancy (AR1), J. Neville (AR2)

ECPR Challenge Cup Quarter-final

Bordeaux-Begles v Edinburgh: F. Murphy (Ref), T. Trainini (FFR-AR1), C. Marchat (FFR-AR2)

Toulon v Scarlets: A. Brace (Ref), M. Chalon (FFR-AR1), V. Blasco (FFR-AR2).