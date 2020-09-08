Carrickfergus RFC Seek Head Coach

Carrickfergus RFC are looking to recruit a Head Coach to manage and train the senior male teams.

The club has 5 sides competing in the Ulster Rugby Leagues with 1st XV in Championship 1 and the 2XV in Division 1 of the Provincial League.

The facilities and infrastructure at Carrickfergus are second to none with a modern clubhouse and bar and recent investment has seen the refurbishment and extension of 5 changing rooms and strength and conditioning facility.

Primarily the role will involve the coaching of the 1st and 2nd XV squads at two training sessions per week and managing the 1st XV on game days.

Carrickfergus RFC have a long and successful tradition of developing Mini and Youth Rugby with the senior sides containing many players who have come through the junior sections of the club. A key aspect of the position will be to work with the Youth Rugby Convenor and manage the transition of young players in to the senior set-up.

The position will report to the clubs Players Convenor who sits on the clubs Management Committee.

Requirements:

Previous senior Rugby coaching and experience essential

Strong knowledge of the game and Rugby in Ulster

All senior coaching accreditations up to date

Based within the Greater Belfast area

An inspiring motivator and communicator and to provide leadership and develop a team of managers and coaches for all senior sides

Please send your Rugby CV to Club Secretary – barry.mcmurtry@btinternet.com

