Clancy and Murphy on Duty for Second Week of Guinness PRO14 Interpro Derbies

The second week of Guinness PRO14 interprovincial derbies is upon us and the IRFU’s referees get another chance to take the field.

The match day team of officials are maintained for this week but George Clancy takes the whistle for Ulster v Leinster with Andrew Brace switching to provide AR support alongside Eoghan Cross.

George’s last competitive game was Dragons v Benetton in the Guinness PRO14 in early March.

On Sunday for the game between Munster and Connacht, Frank Murphy continues in the central role supported once again from Sean Gallagher and Chris Busby.

Saturday 29th August, 2020

Guinness PRO14

Ulster v Leinster: G. Clancy (Ref) , A. Brace (AR1), E. Cross (AR2), B. MacNeice (TMO)

Sunday 30th August, 2020

Guinness PRO14

Munster v Connacht: F. Murphy (Ref), S. Gallagher (AR1), C. Busby (AR2), O. Hodges (TMO)