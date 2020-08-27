IRFU PCR Testing Negative in Leinster and Ulster

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Leinster and Ulster has produced zero positive results.

155 players and staff have been tested across the two provinces this week. Results from Munster are expected this evening and Connacht’s are expected on Friday.

The staff and players from the two provinces have been cleared to compete in this weekend’s Guinness PRO14 games at the Aviva Stadium. Players and staff are currently tested each match week.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Training for the Ulster senior squad at the Kingspan Stadium recommenced today on confirmation of all players and support staff testing negative, after it was stopped as a precautionary measure on confirmation of 8 positive Covid-19 cases in the Ulster Academy.

All individuals identified as potential close contacts of this group of Academy players immediately began self-isolating , and have since been tested.

This includes one member of the Senior Squad who has received a negative test result but will continue to self-isolate in line with public health advice.

All Academy training continues to be suspended and Ulster Rugby continues to work closely alongside the Public Health Agency.

To date there have been 1070 tests conducted across the professional player and staff group and 9 positive tests reported from the academy system.

IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin commented,