IRFU Issue Guidelines For Clubs In Kildare

On August 8th 2020, the Government Of Ireland introduced a number of measures for residents of Kildare, Laois and Offaly to protect the vulnerable and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Those restrictions were lifted for residents of Laois and Offaly on August 21st.

Measures for those living in Kildare remain in place Sunday night September 6th. The situation will then be reviewed.

Travel and transport restrictions are in place. For the purpose of clarity, the IRFU is reminding residents of Kildare that they cannot travel outside their county for the purpose of amateur rugby training or matches or to attend a rugby club.

Travel to clubs in Kildare from outside these counties is also not permitted.

The Government of Ireland have also advised that while no sporting events or matches should take place, non-contact training outdoors in a maximum group of 15 people may continue.

Under IRFU guidelines, clubs in Kildare may only take part in reduced activities. There are changes to previous guidelines issued, in line with further detail issued by Sport Ireland on the practical implications of the guidelines of sporting organisations.

Summary of changes:

Training can take place in multiple pods of 15 once sufficient space is available and strict public health protocols are in place

For minis/U12 players, at least 2 coaches and a COVID-19 Club Compliance Officer must be present in each training group/pod of 15. A Coach may act as a COVID-19 Club Compliance Officer if already assigned the role

For U12-Adult, COVID-19 Club Compliance Officer and at least one coach must be present in each training group/pod

A Coach may act as a COVID-19 Club Compliance Officer if already assigned the role

These restrictions also apply to all rugby activity in schools

Interim Guidelines For Clubs & Schools in Kildare are available in full at: