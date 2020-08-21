Update* – IRFU Recommendations To Clubs On Updated Government Guidelines

On August 18th, the Government of Ireland announced new public health measures in response to a recent surge in cases of COVID-19.

On August 20th, Sport Ireland issued further detail on the practical implications of the guidelines of sporting organisations.

The IRFU have been liaising with government stakeholders since the initial announcement and welcome this update. Our recommendations have been revised in line with this new information.

These recommendations can be viewed in full at: https://bit.ly/IRFU-2108 and https://www.irishrugby.ie/running-your-club/return-to-rugby-for-clubs/.