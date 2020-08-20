IRFU Complete Third Round of PCR Testing Across all Four Provinces Producing Zero Positive Results

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at all four provinces this week produced zero positive results. 308 players, staff and match officials were tested.

The staff and players have been cleared to enter the next phase of their return to rugby which will see them compete in Guinness PRO14 fixtures at the weekend. Players and staff will now be tested each match week.

To date there have been 915 tests conducted across the professional player and staff group and 1 positive test reported last week from the Academy system.

IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin commented,