IRFU Youth Council Now Open For Applications

Applications are now open for volunteering vacancies on the IRFU Youth Council, for further information on the work of the Youth Council, please see our terms of reference in the attached document.

The aim of the programme is to advocate for and on behalf of all youth and ensure there is a range of opportunities where youths can have their voices heard.

Candidates should be an active member in their rugby club, should be aged 18-24 and must be committed and passionate about youth rugby.

Candidates are being recruited from Leinster, Connacht, Ulster and Munster.

Application Process

Please read the terms of reference carefully and download the application form here and send to youthcouncil@irfu.ie

Candidates will be contacted by the Youth Council Co-Ordinator to set up an interview.

Should the applicant meet the criteria the candidate will be invited to attend regular meetings.

The closing date for applications is 1pm, Monday 24thAugust.