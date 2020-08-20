Canterbury Unveils New Ireland Rugby Home and Alternate Jersey

Intersport Elverys Partner with Irish Youth Foundation

Canterbury, the official kit partner to Irish Rugby, has revealed the new Ireland Rugby Home and Alternate jerseys that will be worn throughout the 2020/21 season.

It is a new era for Irish Rugby as Andy Farrell’s first campaign in charge is due to be completed in October when Ireland’s two postponed Guinness Six Nations fixtures are scheduled to be played.

The new jerseys deliver a never seen before look and energy to both player and supporter. The home jersey blends a classic green with a subtle but striking block pattern representing strength, power and unity.

The ‘bio lime’ alternate jersey demands attention, embodying youth, vibrancy and energy while also featuring the block pattern that is synonymous with the new range. On closer inspection an energy pulse ripples through the jersey, a fresh design for a new era of Irish Rugby.

The story continues through to their training range with bio lime used throughout alongside black and bosphorus. The jerseys and training range will be available on August 20th from Elverys.ie, in store and on Canterbury.com

The jerseys will be available in Test (as worn by the players), Pro and Classic Replica fits across men’s, women’s and junior ranges. This offers supporters a wide range of options to support the team and stand out from the crowd.

Canterbury is also delighted to announce that a Women’s team replica jersey will be launching in October, in time for the rescheduled 2020 Six Nations fixtures and can be pre-ordered for women and kids today on Elverys.ie.

This launch is part of a wider push on women’s products as fans can also expect to see an expanded women’s team training range to be available.

Canterbury, the world’s leading rugby brand, is acutely aware that the demands on kit performance have never been higher or the margins for error smaller. Players demand comfort, performance and strength from their kit to perform at their best.

The new Ireland jersey utilises a Vapodri+ finish, with adaptive wicking technology keeping the players cool and ensuring they can concentrate fully on the game. The offset raglan sleeve flexes effortlessly offering minimal resistance when passing the ball, and a lowered underarm seam leads to reduced irritation in this area.

A mechanical knit construction is used to make the fabric stretch to a controlled locking point. This allows for a tight bind in the scrum, but won’t allow a player be dragged back in a tackle.

The neckline utilises a low-profile V-collar, which is Canterbury’s premier neckline with engineered low friction elastic. This means it is capable of withstanding even the toughest challenge, reducing breakage and enhancing player comfort.

With Canterbury’s teamwear range, grassroots clubs around the country can order jerseys with the same technology and neckline. This can be done through the made to order teamwear business – helping your club to perform at your best on the pitch. Visit Canterbury.com to find out more.

The Canterbury kit has been put through a gruelling testing process in the lab as well as on the field by elite and grassroots teams across Ireland, the UK and New Zealand.

Commenting on the launch of the new range, Sean Kavanagh, Global Director of Sports Marketing and Sponsorship at Canterbury of New Zealand, said: “This is the seventh year of our partnership with the IRFU and we’re proud to continue our support of Irish rugby. It has been a tough period for players and fans alike, as we wait for rugby’s return and the chance to see the team out on the pitch again.

Our role as official kit partner to the IRFU is to provide the team with a bespoke kit, designed to meet the needs of the players while also providing fans with a stylish, comfortable and distinct range of replica wear allowing them to show their support. We believe that this jersey is an elite performance garment but also has the style to match.”

IRFU Commercial Director Padraig Power said: “The players take great pride in pulling on the Ireland shirt and I know they will be very excited when they see the new jerseys for the first time. The players and backroom team are all eager to finish the Guinness Six Nations campaign and cannot wait to wear the new jerseys out on the pitch.

We do not take the fantastic support we get for granted and hopefully we will be able to play in front of our loyal supporters soon. We are also delighted that Canterbury will make a range of women’s kit available. This is an important step forward for the visibility of the female game and gives supporters the opportunity to proudly wear the teams’ jersey.”

Patrick Rowland, CEO Intersport Elverys said “As official sports retail partner, INTERSPORT Elverys have been at the heart of rugby since the company’s inception. We’ve served players and fans alike throughout the years, including past sponsorship of the Provincial game as well as the men’s and women’s Irish Rugby Sevens teams and are delighted to be in a position to extend our involvement with Canterbury & Irish Rugby.”

Ireland Rugby Player and Canterbury Ambassador, Robbie Henshaw added: “Canterbury has once again produced a kit that is stylish, functional and comfortable. A good jersey needs to look good on and off the pitch, for players and fans alike. This jersey does just that, and I cannot wait to be back on the pitch wearing it when representing my country”.

When you purchase the new home or alternate jersey from Intersport Elverys, in-store or online, €5 will be donated to their new charity partner, The Irish Youth Foundation – which is entirely committed to levelling the playing field between children living in disadvantage and their peers in Ireland.