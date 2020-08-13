IRFU Issues Guidelines For Clubs Applying For Sport Ireland Grant Scheme

The IRFU has issued guidelines to rugby clubs to assist them in applying for Sport Ireland funding through the COVID-19 GAA/FAI/IRFU Grant Scheme.

Up to €40 million has been allocated to a targeted grant scheme catering for Gaelic games, football and rugby.

The funding is designed to address the economic impact of COVID-19 on the amateur, high performance and professional game across all three field sports.

The stated objective of the wider scheme is to protect the sports sector from permanent financial and strategic harm arising from the public health crisis.

The national governing bodies of these sports have been tasked with applying for funding on behalf of their constituent organisations.

The IRFU will host a webinar on Monday August 17th to brief rugby clubs on the scheme and take questions on how to optimise their application.

Rugby clubs will also be able to avail of ongoing support from their provinces in applying for funding.

Speaking about the scheme, IRFU Rugby Committee Chair, Greg Barrett, said: “As a society, we have shown immense character in facing the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19.

“Clubs remain a vital outlet for wellbeing and fitness but need assistance if they are to continue to provide inclusive programmes and meet the diverse needs of our communities.

“The priority for all clubs now should be to apply for this Sport Ireland funding. We are here to help and support our clubs throughout this process.”

Webinar Details: