Dates For Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifiers Confirmed

Rugby Europe has today announced the dates for the postponed fixtures of the Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifiers , providing a clearer picture for Adam Griggs ‘ Ireland Women as they bid to book their place at the ninth staging of the tournament in New Zealand next year.

Previously due to take place in September but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifiers will be played as a single round-robin tournament on the weekends of 5th, 12th and 19th December 2020.

Ireland will be joined in the tournament by Six Nations rivals Scotland and Italy and the winner of the Women’s Rugby Europe Championship 2020, which will be completed in October, as announced by Rugby Europe on Monday.

The winner of the Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifiers will qualify for Rugby World Cup 2021 and the runner-up will progress to the final qualification tournament, which will be organised by World Rugby in 2021.

The first game of the RWC 2021 European Qualifiers will be between Italy and Scotland on 5th/6th December 2020 and the full schedule of fixtures and details will be announced in early November following the conclusion of the Women’s Rugby Europe Championship 2020.

Last week, Six Nations confirmed Ireland’s two outstanding fixtures from the 2020 Women’s Six Nations, against Italy and France, will be played on the weekends of 24th and 31st October respectively.