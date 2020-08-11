Munster Welcome Back Seven Players To Full Training

Munster face Leinster in Guinness Pro14 action at the Aviva Stadium in a just over a week so there was timely news on Monday as they welcomed back seven players, including two Ireland internationals, to full training.

The seven players that have joined full training are Gavin Coombes (illness), Damian de Allende (groin), Dave Kilcoyne (calf), Jean Kleyn (thigh), Jeremy Loughman (thigh), Calvin Nash (wrist) and Fineen Wycherley (thigh).

In other news Munster confirmed that Tadhg Beirne has picked up a low-grade leg injury and Roman Salanoa has an abdominal injury with both players rehabbing with the medical department.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy lock Paddy Kelly has been training with the senior squad, joining fellow Academy players Thomas Ahern, Jack Crowley, Jake Flannery, Ben Healy, James French and Josh Wycherley at senior training.

Ireland internationals Joey Carbery (wrist/ankle) and Mike Haley (calf) as well as Dan Goggin (ankle) are continuing their rehab.