Refund Process For Ireland’s Rescheduled Six Nations Matches

In accordance with current Government guidelines on social distancing at sporting events it is increasingly unlikely that a capacity crowd will be facilitated at Aviva Stadium or Energia Park for the rescheduled 2020 Guinness Six Nations and Women’s Six Nations fixtures against Italy, confirmed by Six Nations Rugby today.

To address this uncertainty and provide clarity for our valued supporters, the IRFU has cancelled tickets for the original Ireland v Italy fixtures and will organise a refund to ticketholders.

Ticketholders for the cancelled Ireland v Italy U20s fixture will also be refunded.

The IRFU will communicate directly with Patrons Club and Corporate Box holders. Irish Rugby Supporters Club members who purchased tickets for Ireland v Italy in the members’ sale will be refunded through Ticketmaster.

The following is the process for Ireland v Italy ticketholders:

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Italy

Anyone who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded (Inc. handling fees) to the payment card used to make the purchase within the next five to seven working days. Ticketholders who purchased via club/branch should apply for their refund via the club named on the face of the ticket. The F.I.R ask that Italian fans contact them from the 31st August to seek a refund.

Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Italy

Refunds via Ticketmaster (Inc. handling fees)

U20 Six Nations: Ireland v Italy

Refunds via Ticketmaster (Inc. handling fees)

Guinness Six Nations: France v Ireland

The French Rugby Federation have confirmed that all tickets issued to the IRFU for the France v Ireland Guinness Six Nations game have been cancelled and will not be valid for the re-scheduled fixture. Ticketholders should contact their club/point of sale for a refund.

IRFU Commercial Director, Padraig Power, said: “We would like to thank our supporters for their forbearance as we work through the various outcomes for the rescheduled fixtures.

“I would re-iterate the message that tickets for the March 2020 Guinness Six Nations matches will not be valid for any rescheduled fixtures. For ticket holders that wish to seek a refund for those postponed matches, they should do so from their original point of purchase.

“When we have greater clarity on the potential attendance at future games in line with government guidelines, we will announce these details.”