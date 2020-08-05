ReturnToRugby Webinar Invite For Mini Rugby Coaches

The IRFU’s #ReturnToRugby Webinars for rugby volunteers turn their attention to mini rugby this Friday.

The latest T.E.E. session will take place as follows:

#ReturnToRugby: Skill Development, Contact and Inclusivity In Mini Rugby

Date: Friday August 7th, 13:30 – 14:00 (Microsoft Teams Webinar)

Running Order:

13:30 – Introduction

13:31 – #ReturnToRugby Guidelines (Colm Finnegan, IRFU Children & Youth Development Manager)

13:34 – #ReturnToRugby Opportunities (Eoin Hogan, IRFU Age-Grade & Student Manager)

13:38 – Skill Development & Return To Contact (Colm Finnegan, IRFU Children & Youth Development Manager)

13:45 – Inclusivity in Mini Rugby (Katie Fitzhenry, Ireland Women & Sevens)

13:50 – Key Takeaways (Round-Table)

13:55 – Your Questions Answered

14:00 – End Of Webinar

Suitable For: Coaches, managers and mentors of mini rugby teams.

To Register: below or at https://bit.ly/MiniRugbyWebinar

Attendees will also receive a video of the webinar and any resource documents outlined.

Deadline for registration is 11:00 on Friday August 7th

The #ReturnToRugby Inclusivity Webinar will now go ahead on Thursday August 27th.