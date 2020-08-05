#ReturnToRugby Webinar Invite For Mini Rugby Coaches
The IRFU’s #ReturnToRugby Webinars for rugby volunteers turn their attention to mini rugby this Friday.
The latest T.E.E. session will take place as follows:
#ReturnToRugby: Skill Development, Contact and Inclusivity In Mini Rugby
Date: Friday August 7th, 13:30 – 14:00 (Microsoft Teams Webinar)
Running Order:
13:30 – Introduction
13:31 – #ReturnToRugby Guidelines (Colm Finnegan, IRFU Children & Youth Development Manager)
13:34 – #ReturnToRugby Opportunities (Eoin Hogan, IRFU Age-Grade & Student Manager)
13:38 – Skill Development & Return To Contact (Colm Finnegan, IRFU Children & Youth Development Manager)
13:45 – Inclusivity in Mini Rugby (Katie Fitzhenry, Ireland Women & Sevens)
13:50 – Key Takeaways (Round-Table)
13:55 – Your Questions Answered
14:00 – End Of Webinar
Suitable For: Coaches, managers and mentors of mini rugby teams.
To Register: below or at https://bit.ly/MiniRugbyWebinar
Attendees will also receive a video of the webinar and any resource documents outlined.
Deadline for registration is 11:00 on Friday August 7th
The #ReturnToRugby Inclusivity Webinar will now go ahead on Thursday August 27th.