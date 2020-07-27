Munster Issue Squad Update As Province Return To Training

The Munster squad have returned to their High Performance Centre in Limerick following a down week with senior players and high performance staff undergoing their second round of PCR testing today.

The training programme for the Return To Rugby has so far seen the players train for four weeks from June 22nd to July 17th.

The squad had a down week last week and have returned for a four-week block of training ahead of next month’s Guinness PRO14 inter-provincial double-header.

Johann van Graan‘s side take on Leinster on Saturday, August 22nd at the Aviva Stadium (7.35pm) before facing Connacht at the Aviva on Sunday, August 30th (3pm).

On the injury front, there is positive news for Tadhg Beirne (ankle), Keith Earls (calf) and John Ryan (shoulder) as they all return to training this week.

Gavin Coombes (illness), Damian de Allende (groin) and Dave Kilcoyne (calf) will all be returning to training in the coming weeks.

Calvin Nash will undergo a scan on a wrist injury today, while Dan Goggin has undergone surgery on his ankle and has started his rehabilitation.

Jean Kleyn, Jeremy Loughman and Fineen Wycherley have sustained thigh injuries and are undergoing rehabilitation with the medical department.

Continuing to rehab: Joey Carbery (wrist/ankle), Mike Haley (calf).