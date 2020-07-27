Job Advert: IRFU National Senior Men’s Lead Physiotherapist

The IRFU is now inviting applications for the position of IRFU National Senior Men’s Lead Physiotherapist.

The successful candidate will develop and deliver a world leading physiotherapy service to the National Senior Men’s 15s Squad.

The National Senior Team Lead Physiotherapist will be a highly experienced sports physiotherapist who will work closely with all the high performance medical and science departments of the IRFU and provincial teams to develop and deliver world leading player injury prevention and rehabilitation practices.

The role will also encompass monitoring of practice implementation and oversight of related research in the area of high-performance player injury prevention and rehabilitation.

This position is being offered on a 3-year fixed term contract and will be based in the High Performance Centre, National Sports Campus, Snugborough Road, Dublin 15.

The closing date for applications is strictly 5pm on 17th August 2020. For a full job description or to apply for this position, please click here.

The IRFU is an equal opportunities employer.