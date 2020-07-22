#ReturnToRugby Webinar Invite: Skill Development & Return To Contact In Adult Rugby
The IRFU have announced a new series of TEE Sessions to support clubs and schools with on-field guidelines for their #ReturnToRugby journey.
These training, education and engagement opportunities will follow from the success of Tuesday’s #ReturnToRugby Webinar on Injury Prevention and a Safe Return To Rugby.
You can view that webinar and download some of the resources outlined in the strategic support section of our website.
Many clubs and schools are resuming rugby after an extended period without any form of rugby training or rugby movement. This series will provide strategic support to coaches and managers specific to their level of rugby.
Registration is now open for the webinar specific to ADULT RUGBY.
#ReturnToRugby: Skill Development & Return To Contact In Adult Rugby
Time: Fri Jul 24th, 13:30 (via Microsoft Teams Live)
Topics:
- #ReturnToRugby Guidelines And Opportunities (Ultan O’Callaghan, IRFU Head Of Participation)
- Skill Development In Preseason (Richie Murphy, IRFU Men’s National Team Skills & Kicking Coach)
- Coaching A Graduated Return To Contact (Matthew Wilkie, IRFU Head Of Coach Development)
IRFU TEE Sessions:
Fri Jul 24th, 13:30 – #ReturnToRugby: Skill Development & Return To Contact In Adult Rugby
Thu Jul 30th, 13:30 – #ReturnToRugby: Skill Development & Return To Contact In Youth Rugby
Fri Aug 7th, 13:30 – #ReturnToRugby: Skill Development & Return To Contact In Mini Rugby
Fri Aug 14th, 13:30 – Inclusivity in #ReturnToRugby
Each session will feature a mix of presentations, scenario-based discussions and case studies. Topics will include:
- Skill Development
- Graduated Return To Contact
- Coaching Philosophies For A Modified Season
- COVID-19 Risk Mitigation
- Injury Reduction After Prolonged Inactivity
Webinars will take place at lunchtime and be 30 minutes in duration.