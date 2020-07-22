ReturnToRugby Webinar Invite: Skill Development & Return To Contact In Adult Rugby

The IRFU have announced a new series of TEE Sessions to support clubs and schools with on-field guidelines for their #ReturnToRugby journey.

These training, education and engagement opportunities will follow from the success of Tuesday’s #ReturnToRugby Webinar on Injury Prevention and a Safe Return To Rugby.

You can view that webinar and download some of the resources outlined in the strategic support section of our website.

Many clubs and schools are resuming rugby after an extended period without any form of rugby training or rugby movement. This series will provide strategic support to coaches and managers specific to their level of rugby.

Registration is now open for the webinar specific to ADULT RUGBY.

#ReturnToRugby: Skill Development & Return To Contact In Adult Rugby

Time: Fri Jul 24th, 13:30 (via Microsoft Teams Live)

Topics:

#ReturnToRugby Guidelines And Opportunities (Ultan O’Callaghan, IRFU Head Of Participation)

Skill Development In Preseason (Richie Murphy, IRFU Men’s National Team Skills & Kicking Coach)

Coaching A Graduated Return To Contact (Matthew Wilkie, IRFU Head Of Coach Development)

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

IRFU TEE Sessions:

Fri Jul 24th, 13:30 – #ReturnToRugby: Skill Development & Return To Contact In Adult Rugby

Thu Jul 30th, 13:30 – #ReturnToRugby: Skill Development & Return To Contact In Youth Rugby

Fri Aug 7th, 13:30 – #ReturnToRugby: Skill Development & Return To Contact In Mini Rugby

Fri Aug 14th, 13:30 – Inclusivity in #ReturnToRugby

Each session will feature a mix of presentations, scenario-based discussions and case studies. Topics will include:

Skill Development

Graduated Return To Contact

Coaching Philosophies For A Modified Season

COVID-19 Risk Mitigation

Injury Reduction After Prolonged Inactivity

Webinars will take place at lunchtime and be 30 minutes in duration.