IRFU Volkswagen Tag Rugby Is Back!

12 venues have been confirmed so far with more to be announced. There’s a level to suit all and it’s a perfect chance to enjoy some summer rugby fun in a safe environment.

Register Online Now – click here

All our venues have implemented comprehensive COVID-19 Health & Safety Plans in line with IRFU and government guidelines. The next step is to open the club gates and provide a safe and welcoming environment for IRFU Volkswagen Tag Rugby.

The first summer league kicking off is in Belfast Harlequins RFC on July 23rd. Each league runs for six weeks with the latest updates and registrations available on www.irfutag.ie

Speaking about the news, IRFU Head Of Participation Ultan O’Callaghan said: “This is an exciting time for Irish Rugby as IRFU Volkswagen Tag leads us back into structured activity across the four provinces. The hard work is done in terms of planning and clubs are ready to welcome players old and new.

“We want to assure our tag rugby teams that their safety and their enjoyment are at the centre of everything we do.”

“Players can expect to comply with certain procedures they may not have experienced before on a rugby pitch, but they can also expect the fun and enjoyment that comes with playing tag rugby at the height of summer.

IRFU VOLKSWAGEN TAG SUMMER LEAGUES 2020

More venues to be confirmed…

Register Now – click here

Connacht

Buccaneers RFC (Mixed Beginners & Mixed Non-Beginners)

Start Date: Friday 24 July 2020

Weeks: 6

Galway Corinthians RFC (Mixed Beginners & Mixed Non-Beginners)

Start Date: TBC

Weeks: 6

Leinster

Clontarf FC (Mixed Beginners & Mixed Non-Beginners)

Start Date: TBC

Weeks: 6

Greystones RFC (Mixed Beginners & Mixed Non-Beginners)

Start Date: TBC

Weeks: 6

Lansdowne FC (Mixed Beginners & Mixed Non-Beginners)

Start Date: Wed 29th July

Weeks: 5

Malahide RFC (Mixed Beginners & Mixed Non-Beginners)

Start Date: TBC

Weeks: 6

MU Barnhall RFC (Mixed Beginners & Mixed Non-Beginners)

Start Date: TBC

Weeks: 6

Swords RFC (Mixed Social)

Start Date: TBC

Weeks: 6

Tallaght RFC (Mixed Social)

Start Date: TBC

Weeks: 6

Munster

Tralee RFC (Mixed Social)

Start Date: TBC

Weeks: 6

Ulster

Belfast Harlequins RFC (Mixed Beginners & Mixed Non-Beginners)

Start Date: Thur 23 July 2020

Weeks: 6

Monaghan RFC (Mixed Beginners & Mixed Non-Beginners)

Start Date: Wed 29th July

Weeks: 6