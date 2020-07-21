Line-Ups Confirmed For Energia Men’s Community Series

The line-ups for each conference of the Energia Men’s Community Series has been confirmed for the 2020/21 season.

The competition kicks off from September 25th with clubs going up against provincial rivals for silverware and a place in the Energia Bateman Cup.

Connacht will have a single conference of five Energia All-Ireland League teams while the other provinces will have two each. Teams are allocated to a conference based on their province and their league standings in the 2019/20 season.

The 50 teams will also have a chance to qualify for the newly created Energia Bateman Plate and Shield competitions. They offer a further eight teams the chance to compete for All-Ireland honours in Stage 2 of the season. The draws for those competitions have also been confirmed.

Click Here To View The 2020/21 IRFU Club Competition Season Outline.

Participating teams and conferences for the Energia Women’s Community Series are currently being finalised. Fixtures, including Energia All-Ireland League fixtures are due to be published in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the announcement, IRFU Competitions Manager Kevin Beggs said:

“Competition between provincial rivals is one of the biggest draws in club rugby and we’re excited to start our season with a national platform for these games.

“This season’s structure is underpinned by principles of player welfare and COVID-19 risk mitigation, but there’s still plenty of scope for meaningful competition and an exciting programme that will entice supporters back to their clubs in 2020.”

Energia Community Series Conference Line-Ups

Connacht Conference (5)

Ballina, Buccaneers, Galway Corinthians, Galwegians, Sligo.

Leinster Conference 1 (9)

Clontarf, Dublin University, Lansdowne, Naas, Old Belvedere, Old Wesley, St. Mary’s College, Terenure College, UCD.

Leinster Conference 2 (9)

Blackrock College, Enniscorthy, Greystones, Malahide, MU Barnhall, Navan, Skerries, Tullamore, Wanderers.

Munster Conference 1 (8)

Cashel, Cork Constitution, Garryowen, Highfield, Old Crescent, Shannon, UCC, Young Munster.

Munster Conference 2 (7)

Bruff, Clonmel, Dolphin, Midleton, Nenagh Ormond, Sundays Well, UL Bohemian.

Ulster Conference 1 (6)

Ballynahinch, Banbridge, City Of Armagh, Malone, Queen’s University, Rainey OB,

Ulster Conference 2 (6)

Ballymena, Bangor, Belfast Harlequins, City Of Derry, Dungannon, Omagh Academicals.

Energia Bateman Cup Draws

Energia Bateman Cup Semi-Finals

1st in Munster Conference 1 v 1st in Connacht Conference

1st in Ulster Conference 1 v 1st in Leinster Conference 1

Energia Bateman Plate Semi-Finals

2nd in Connacht Conference v 2nd in Munster Conference 1

2nd in Leinster Conference v 2nd in Ulster Conference 1

Energia Bateman Shield Semi-Finals

1st in Munster Conference 2 v 3rd in Connacht Conference

1st in Ulster Conference 2 v 1st in Leinster Conference 2