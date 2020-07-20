ReturnToRugby Webinar – Injury Prevention And A Safe Return To Rugby

The IRFU have announced their latest training, education & engagement opportunity for volunteer coaches and managers. This T.E.E. Panel Discussion will cover the on-field elements of #ReturnToRugby with a focus on injury prevention and a phased return to training.

Many clubs and schools are resuming rugby after an extended period without any form of rugby training or rugby movement. This event will address solutions with a mix of expert-led panel discussions, practical examples and presentations.

Webinar: Injury Prevention And A Safe Return To Rugby

Time: Tuesday July 21st, 2020, 13:30 – 14:00

Panellists: Dr Rod McLoughlin (IRFU Medical Director), Colin McEntee (IRFU Rugby Development Director), Martin Kennedy (IRFU National Talent Athletic Development Lead)

Tickets: The event is free to attend, but access is only available by registering in advance. Tickets are available at: https://return-to-rugby-injury-prevention.eventbrite.ie/