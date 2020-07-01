ReturnToRugby Webinars For Clubs To Focus On Safety, Inclusivity & Sustainability

The IRFU are launching a series of webinars to provide training, education & engagement opportunities to volunteer rugby makers.

The first series of T.E.E. Sessions will be held July 7th to July 9th and focus on #ReturnToRugby and how clubs can reopen in a safe, inclusive and sustainable way to their communities for the 2020/2021 season.

Each free webinar is a live 30-minute lunchtime event designed to fit into the busy schedule of a modern rugby volunteer.

They will feature a mix of club-to-club case studies, presentations from experts and details of support available at both national and provincial level.

T.E.E. Sessions, Series 1: #ReturnToRugby (July 7th – July 9th 2020)

TUESDAY JULY 7th 2020

Session 1: #ReturnToRugby: How Participation Events Can Reopen Your Club & Reengage Your Community.

Date: Tuesday July 7th, 13:30 – 14:00 (Microsoft Teams Webinar)

Host: IRFU Rugby Development COVID-19 Project Team

Suitable For: Clubs looking to launch their season with participation events that cater for their whole community within COVID-19 Health & Safety Guidelines

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR SESSION 01

WEDNESDAY JULY 8th 2020

Session 2: #GiveItATry: Creating a safe and fun environment for girls to learn rugby in clubs

Date: Wednesday July 8th, 13:30 – 14:00 (Microsoft Teams Webinar)

Host: IRFU Women’s Development Unit

Suitable For: Clubs who have signed up to Give It A Try who want to relaunch the initiative in the context of COVID-19.

Clubs who would like to consider a rugby offering specifically for girls in the 2020/2021 season.

Online workshops for all participating clubs will also be held on a provincial basis.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR SESSION 02

THURSDAY JULY 9th 2020

Session 3: Non-Contact Rugby: Tag Rugby, Touch Rugby and the lifelong participation for players of all abilities.

Date: Thursday July 9th, 13:30 – 14:00 (Microsoft Teams Webinar)

Host: IRFU Participation Rugby Department

Suitable For: Clubs, schools and third level institutions who would like to look at more non-contact rugby offerings for their community.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR SESSION 03

Participants can register for as many webinars as they choose and can attend the event live or watch on demand.

Live attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the experts in relation to the webinar and receive a direct follow-up email related to their query.