Old Belvedere Seek Head Coach For Energia Women’s All-Ireland League side

Old Belvedere RFC is inviting applications for the position of Head Coach for their Senior Women’s squad for the 2020/2021 season.

Established 25 years ago, Old Belvedere Senior Women’s squad have been at the pinnacle of women’s rugby for many years now.

They were preparing to contest the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Semi-Finals as well as the Energia All-Ireland Cup Final in 2019/20. The club are also three-time Women’s AIL champions.

They are looking for an energetic and ambitious coach to join a vibrant, exciting team that boasts a wealth of provincial and international players.

The successful candidate will be required to have:

Previous coaching experience, minimum IRFU Level 3 coaching qualification or international equivalent

Strong leadership and communication skills

Structured approach to coaching and development of players

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Leading two training sessions per week.

Lead 1st XV match day processes in conjunction with team management.

Lead the coaching programme for the Senior Women’s squad and support that of Junior Squad.

Plan the coaching programme for the season for the Senior Squad, with clearly defined KPI’s and regular reviews.

Lead the team culture, working with other team management to ensure the team is organised, disciplined and has a positive team spirit ensuring the team have pride in themselves, their Club and their sponsors.

The recruitment, development and performance management of the players.

The closing date for receipt of applications is Tuesday 14th July. All applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Please send applications with rugby CV to Paul Cunningham at admin@oldbelvedere.ie