IRFU #Analytica2020 Raises Over €12,000 for Pieta House

The IRFU’s #Analytica2020 two day webinar aimed at broadening knowledge of the role of analytics in preparing, analysing and reviewing sporting performances has raised over €12,000 for its nominated charity Pieta House.

The IRFU team behind the #Analytica2020 webinar – Vinny Hammond (IRFU Head of Analytics & Innovation), John Buckley (IRFU High Performance Unit Analyst) and Alan Walsh (IRFU Lead Sevens Rugby Analyst) would like to thank all the contributing panellists for generously giving their time and lending expertise to this event. They would also like to extend their gratitude to all panel moderators and to those that registered for the conference supporting Pieta House and making the conference such a huge success.

IRFU Head of Analytics & Innovation, Vinny Hammond, said, “We are delighted with the response that #Analytica2020 generated around the sporting world. We have managed to put together two compelling days of top class panellists which have provided a wide spectrum of insights on the role of analytics in sport. We are grateful to all those that made this webinar a success – the panellists, the moderators and those that registered and supported Pieta House with their donation.

I think the response to #Analytica2020 has shown there is huge interest on this area of performance sport and we will look to come back next year with #Analytica2021 to facilitate further debate and insight.”

IRFU #Analytica2020 Day 1 Panellists (in order of appearance)

Giles Lindsay (National Lead for Performance Analysis, England and Wales Cricket Board)

Emmet Farrell (Kicking Coach and Head Analyst, Leinster Rugby)

Paul Brand (Head of First Team Analysis, Manchester United)

Kate Burke (Senior Analyst and Head of Pathway Analysis, Insight Analysis and RFU)

Andrew Findlay (Head of Research and Performance Analysis, Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Peter Smyth (Head of Elite Player Development, IRFU)

Johnny Sexton (Player and Captain, Ireland and Leinster)

Jonny Cooper (Player, Dublin GAA)

Colin Byrne (US Open Winning Caddie)

George Murray (Head Performance Analyst, Munster Rugby)

Amber Luzar (Performance Analysis Technical Lead, GB and England Hockey)

Johnny Bradley (Programme Director MSc Sports Performance Analysis & Analyst, IT Carlow & RTE)

Simon Kavanagh (Head Performance Analyst, Connacht Rugby)

Andy Whale (Data Scientist, IRFU)

Michael O’Keeffe (CEO, Teneo Ireland)

Meghan Chayka (CEO and Co-Founder, Stathletes Inc.)

Todd Ramasar (NBA Agent and CEO, Life SME)

Ethan Young (Director of Strategic Intelligence, UCLA Football)

IRFU #Analytica2020 Day 2 – Panellists (in order of appearance)

Rhodri Bown (Head of Performance Analysis, Wales Rugby Union & Lead Analyst B&I Lions 2017)

Mike Hughes (Director, Insight Analysis & Analyst B&I Lions 2017)

Vinny Hammond (Head of Analytics and Innovation, IRFU & Analyst B&I Lions 2017)

Jamie Hamilton (Head Performance Analyst, All Blacks)

Professor David Sumpter (Author and Professor of Applied Maths, FC Hammarby)

Jason Cowman (Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, Ireland Rugby Team)

Sudarshan Gopaladesikan (Head of Sports Data, SL Benfica)

Brian O’Driscoll (Former Ireland and B&I Lions captain)

Padraig Harrington (3 time Major Winner & European Ryder Cup Team Captain)

Rory Best (Ireland & Ulster captain, OBE)

Cpt. Caroline Curley (Pilot & Line Standards Captain, Aer Lingus)

Prof. John Ryan (Consultant Emergency Medicine & Leinster Rugby Team Doctor)

Alison Lukan (Journalist, The Athletic)

Murray Kinsella (Journalist, The42.ie)

Tom Savage (Journalist, ThreeRedKings)

Chris Chayney (Founder EVL Interactive)

Damien O’Donoghue (CEO, IKON Media and Entertainment)

Jamie Heaslip (Former Ireland international & Head of Marketing, Flender)

Andy Farrell (Head Coach, Ireland Rugby Team, IRFU)

Vinny Perth (Manager, Dundalk FC)

Paul O’Connell (Former Ireland, Munster & Lions captain)

IRFU #Analytica2020 – Panel Moderators

Vinny Hammond (Head of Analytics and Innovation, IRFU & Analyst B&I Lions 2017)

Alan Walsh (Lead Sevens Rugby Analyst, IRFU)

Matt Wilkie (Head of Coach Development, IRFU)

David O Siochain (Communications Manager, IRFU)

Andy McGeady (Freelance Journalist)

Eamonn Flanagan (Head of Strength & Conditioning, Sport Ireland Institute)