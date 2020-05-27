Old Crescent Elect New President In Online AGM

Paul Donnellan has been elected President of Old Crescent RFC for the 2020-21 season. Old Crescent compete in Division 2A of the Energia All-Ireland League.

Paul, a former Honorary Secretary of the club, and a past pupil of Crescent College Comprehensive, follows in the footsteps of his father Joe who was President of the club in the 1982-83 season.

Related News

Paul was elected at the club’s first ever online Zoom AGM attended by over 50 members. A regular AGM could not be held in Rosbrien, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the online AGM did allow members from near and far, and from overseas, to be part of the club.



Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Speaking after his election, Paul thanked his predecessor Charlie O’Neill and all club members for their support and said he was eagerly looking forward to the start of new season.