Brian O’Driscoll & Padraig Harrington Added to IRFU #Analytica2020 Day 2 Line-up

Former Ireland and British and Irish Lions captain Brian O’Driscoll and three-time major winner and current European Ryder Cup Team captain Padraig Harrington are just two of the latest names to be revealed for Day 2 of the IRFU #Analytica 2020 Webinar.

O’Driscoll, Ireland’s all time most capped international rugby player and Harrington, winner to two Open Championship titles and a PGA Championship will discuss the data and analysis that has influenced their careers.

Other panellists revealed for Thursday 28th May include former Ireland captain Rory Best, Sudarshan Gopaladesikan (SL Benfica), Captain Caroline Curley (Aer Lingus), Prof. John Ryan (Leinster Rugby & Consultant Emergency Medicine) and Chris Chayney (EVL Interactive).

There are limited places available for Day 2 of IRFU #Analytica2020 at a reduced cost of €20 per person. All proceeds raised from the webinar will be donated to Pieta House. Recordings of panels will be available with purchase if unavailable to view live.

All times shown are IST/GMT+1

PANEL 1: 11:05 – Lions and Laptops: Performance Analysis at the Lions 2017 Tour to NZ :

Rhodri Bown (Head of Performance Analysis, Wales Rugby Union & Lead Analyst B&I Lions 2017)

Mike Hughes (Director, Insight Analysis & Analyst B&I Lions 2017)

Vinny Hammond (Head of Analytics and Innovation, IRFU & Analyst B&I Lions 2017)

Jamie Hamilton (Head Performance Analyst, All Blacks)

PANEL 2: 11:40 – The Little Black Box – Bringing GPS and Tracking Data to Life

Professor David Sumpter (Author and Professor of Applied Maths, FC Hammarby)

Jason Cowman (Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, Ireland Rugby Team) Sudarshan Gopaladesikan (Head of Sports Data, SL Benfica)

PANEL 3: 12:15 – Talking Numbers:

Brian O’Driscoll (Former Ireland and B&I Lions captain)

Padraig Harrington (3 time Major Winner & European Ryder Cup Team Captain)

PANEL 4: 13:30 – Data Under Pressure: When the Gut Takes Over in Decision Making

Rory Best (Ireland & Ulster captain, OBE)

Cpt. Caroline Curley (Pilot & Line Standards Captain, Aer Lingus)

Prof. John Ryan (Consultant Emergency Medicine & Leinster Rugby Team Doctor)

PANEL 5: 14:05 – Data in the Media

Alison Lukan (Journalist, The Athletic)

Murray Kinsella (Journalist, The42.ie)

Tom Savage (Journalist, ThreeRedKings)

PANEL 6: 14:40 – The Rise of the Machines: eSports and Beyond

Chris Chayney (Founder EVL Interactive)

Damien O’Donoghue (IKON Media and Entertainment)

PANEL 7: 15:15 – The Review:

Andy Farrell (Head Coach, Ireland Rugby Team, IRFU)

Vinny Perth (Manager, Dundalk FC)

Paul O’Connell (Former Ireland, Munster & Lions captain)