Galwegians Women Seek New Head Coach

Galwegians RFC wish to recruit a Women’s Head Coach who will help deliver the club’s goal of securing an Energia All-Ireland League title whilst supporting the ambitions of female players across both our adult teams.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF

Related News

Who are we?

Galwegians Women’s Rugby is one of Connacht and Ireland’s most dominant and consistent Women’s teams. The women’s senior squad competes in the Energia All-Ireland League against the best teams in the country. The team also competes in the Energia All-Ireland Cup and won the title in 2016, 2014 and 2012.

Recent seasons have seen Galwegians Women field a second team competing in provincial competitions and allows players a stepping stone to Energia All-Ireland League standard.

Galwegians Women’s Rugby can boast within its ranks current and past Irish Internationals and are the back bone of Connacht’s Interprovincal Womensside. Connacht pro players Bundee Aki and George Naoupu have previously held coaching roles with the women’s team.

The women’s section is a crucial component of club social activities with a social calendar to rival our fixtures list during both the winter and summer months.

All of these components allow us to attract a good mix of committed athletes, rugby enthusiasts and novices to the game. We are looking for a vibrant, creative and ambitious Head Coach to bring their enthusiasm to this team.

Who are we looking for?

Proven planning and organisational ability

Excellent communication skills

Understanding of a high performance environment

Minimum of three years coaching experience at a competitive grade.

Supported by the team manager, assistant coach, seconds team coach, team captain and director of women’s rugby, you will provide our women’s teams with the tools to achieve success in their individual competitions.

Your core duties will be:

Plan the coaching program for pre-and-in-season training to support the development of player skills at all levels of experience and which will provide for challenging, active and effective coaching sessions for the entire player base

Execute the coaching program along with assistant coaches at training sessions

Evaluate match performances and training sessions with the coaching team and players and evolve the coaching program as necessary

Build and embed a process to identify and develop playing talent in both squads and regularly provide clear, honest feedback to individual players on how they can improve

Attend our Tuesday and Thursday coaching sessions and matches with the senior squad.

An IRFU Performance Coach Award (formerly Stage 4) or international equivalent is desirable but not essential (if you can demonstrate the capacity to progress and work towards this accreditation).

How can I apply?

If you are an energetic and ambitious coach with a love of rugby and are looking for a friendly squad with an ethos of success we want to hear from you.

Please contact our Director of Women’s Rugby, Ruth O’Reilly with your coaching experience by email galwegianswrugby@gmail.com.

Deadline for expressions of interest is Monday 8th of June.