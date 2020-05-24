IRFU Performance Chef Serves Up Two More Recipes To Try At Home

Every week, IRFU Performance Chef Maurice McGeehan will be sharing and showcasing some of his delicious and simple recipes he serves our high performance squads at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

Maurice uses Irish ingredients, minimises food waste and maximises the use of everything we have in our kitchen to create a series of meal options.

This week, Maurice has served up two of the players’ favourite dishes from the Six Nations – Lamb Tagine with Couscous and a Salmon Risotto – for you to try at home.

These recipe can be found below and further videos from Maurice’s kitchen will be automatically added to the IRFU YouTube channel here.

Let us know how you get on with these recipes and keep an eye out on IRFU social media channels and IrishRugby.ie for more tasty dishes over the coming weeks.

Lamb Tagine With Couscous

Salmon Risotto