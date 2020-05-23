Rugby Laws Explained: Law 16 “The Maul”

The IRFU’s High Performance Referees Rugby Laws Explained series continues with Joy Neville taking a look at Law 16 “The Maul”

A maul can take place only in the field of play. It consists of a ball-carrier and at least one player from each team, bound together and on their feet. Once formed, a maul must move towards a goal line.

The sections and sanctions associated with Law 16 that are explored this week are:

Law 16.17.d:

A maul ends unsuccessfully when the ball carrier goes to ground and the ball is not immediately available

OUTCOME: Scrum to opposition team

Law 16.10:

All players in a maul must be caught in or bound to it and not just alongside

SANCTION: Penalty

Law 16.11.a:

Players must not intentionally collapse a maul or jump on top of it

SANCTION: Penalty

Law 16.18:

SANCTION: Penalty

If a maul is formed immediately after a player has directly caught an opponent’s kick in open play and ends due to a collapse, it becoming unplayable or the ball not being available

OUTCOME: Scrum to team in possession