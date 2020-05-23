Rugby Laws Explained: Law 16 “The Maul”
The IRFU’s High Performance Referees Rugby Laws Explained series continues with Joy Neville taking a look at Law 16 “The Maul”
A maul can take place only in the field of play. It consists of a ball-carrier and at least one player from each team, bound together and on their feet. Once formed, a maul must move towards a goal line.
The sections and sanctions associated with Law 16 that are explored this week are:
Law 16.17.d:
A maul ends unsuccessfully when the ball carrier goes to ground and the ball is not immediately available
OUTCOME: Scrum to opposition team
Law 16.10:
All players in a maul must be caught in or bound to it and not just alongside
SANCTION: Penalty
Law 16.11.a:
Players must not intentionally collapse a maul or jump on top of it
SANCTION: Penalty
Law 16.18:
If a maul is formed immediately after a player has directly caught an opponent’s kick in open play and ends due to a collapse, it becoming unplayable or the ball not being available
OUTCOME: Scrum to team in possession