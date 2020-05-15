Rugby Laws Explained: Law 18 “The Lineout”

The IRFU’s High Performance Referees continue their series of explaining the laws of the game with Frank Murphy this week looking at Law 18 “The Lineout” .

When play reaches a touchline, the ball is in touch and becomes dead. Quick-throws and lineouts are methods of restarting the game with a throw after the ball or ball-carrier has gone into touch.

The sections and sanctions associated with Law 18 that are explored this week are:

Law 18.10:

Each team must form a line half a metre from the mark

The gap must be maintained until the ball is thrown in

SANCTION: Free-kick

Law 18.23.a:

The ball must be thrown in straight along the mark of touch

SANCTION: Option of Scrum or Lineout to Opposition

Law 18.29.e:

A player can grasp and bring an opponent in possession of the ball to ground, provided that the player is not in the air

SANCTION: Penalty

Law 18.37.a:

The lineout ends when the ball or player in possession:

(i) Leaves the lineout (ii) Enters the area between touchline and the 5m line (iii) Goes beyond the 15m line