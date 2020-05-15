IRFU Analytica 2020 – Global Sports Analytics Webinar Live Next Week

This year the Irish Rugby Football Union’s (IRFU) Analytics Department are opening up its Performance Analytics conference to the world via the IRFU Analytica 2020 Webinar . This conference is in aid of Pieta House – the mental health charity.

The conference will see 10 panels with over 30 panellists streamed live over 2 days on Thursday 21st May and Thursday 28th May from 12.00 – 16.00 (GMT)

The panellists come from a variety of backgrounds, countries and sports giving people access to the best minds working in analytics in the areas of performance, coaching and data science.

The aim of the conference is to broaden the knowledge of how sporting performances are prepared for, analysed in real time, and reviewed, and the role of analytics within each facet.

Confirmed panellists include Andy Farrell (Ireland Head Coach), Paul Brand (Man Utd), David Sumpter (Professor of Applied Mathematics and Author), Colin Byrne (Pro Caddy) Rhodri Bown (WRU), Meghan Chaykas (CEO Stathletes), Amber Luzar (GB Hockey), Mike Hughes (Insight Analysis), Kate Burke (RFU), Murray Kinsella (The42.ie), Tom Savage (ThreeRedKings), Jonny Cooper (Dublin GAA), and Johnny Sexton (Ireland captain)

Registration capacity is limited and at a cost of €30 per person. All proceeds raised from this conference will be donated to Pieta House.

Registration opens today Friday 15th May at https://bit.ly/IRFUAnalytica2020

IRFU Head of Analytics, Vinny Hammond, said