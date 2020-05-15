Summer Tour To Australia Postponed

The IRFU confirm that the Ireland men’s summer tour of Australia will not go ahead as scheduled, as World Rugby confirm the postponement of all international tours scheduled for July.

The IRFU will work with World Rugby and all other stakeholders as we continue to examine the on-going impact of COVID-19 on the rugby calendar.

Confirming the postponement, David Nucifora said,

“While it is disappointing that the summer tour to Australia will not go ahead as scheduled, it will not be a surprise to many as it is clear that COVID-19 will have implications for our game for some time to come. We continue to work with World Rugby, our fellow unions and our players and their representative body, Rugby Players Ireland, to develop a road-map for the return of our game.

In the meantime we have, in conjunction with the provinces, provided players with programmes to ensure that they remain in condition for when we get a green light to return to training.”