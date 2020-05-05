UL Bohemian RFC seek Director of Rugby

As part of UL Bohemian RFC’s commitment to continuous improvement, we are looking to appoint a Director of Rugby for the 2020/21 season and beyond.

These are exciting times for UL Bohemian RFC as we look to deliver an enhanced rugby experience for all our members. Situated within the UL Sports Campus & our facility in Annacotty, our involvement in rugby varies from our own thriving underage structures, to supporting the established rugby programme of a neighbouring school (A School) and the provision of competitive rugby to our adult membership, both male & female within the Energia All-Ireland League.

Therefore, we are looking for a talented individual to join our team, lead, and develop that rugby programme, focusing on participation and competitiveness, all within a financially sustainable environment.

We want to hear from you, if you have the following:

a) strong leadership, communication and management skills

b) a previous coaching background at AIL level

c) a strong track record in player development & coaching

d) experience in elite or amateur sports administration

e) the necessary IRFU coaching accreditation for adult rugby

A competitive salary is on offer for the successful candidate.

To find out more, please contact us by sending an email to ulbohs.dor@gmail.com before 31st May 2020

All discussions/applications are treated in strict confidence.