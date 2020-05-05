IRFU Statement On Government Roadmap for Reopening Society & Business

The IRFU welcomes the release from the Government of Ireland of its Roadmap for Reopening Society & Business and the news that details of a similar roadmap will be issued by the UK Government on Sunday May 10th.

Rugby clubs are a vital amenity for fitness and wellbeing in local communities. It is a priority for Irish Rugby that these clubs play their part in the reopening of society.

The plan, published on Friday, is a huge step towards the reopening of our clubs and we will be working to fully understand the details of this plan with our friends and colleagues in Sport Ireland and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

We will bring these learnings to the plans we have been working on to reopen, on a phased basis in line with government frameworks.

Public safety and adherence to public health measures are at the heart of this plan.

The IRFU will reach out to clubs when this planning process is complete.