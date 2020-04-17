Eat Well, Feel Well: IRFU Performance Nutritionists Launch Video Series

To further complement the Home Workout series, Aviva Minis Rugby Skills videos and our Home Recipes across Irish Rugby platforms, the team of IRFU Performance Nutritionists, led by Ruth Wood-Martin, have today launched a programme of bi-weekly videos to help you stay well while you stay at home.

The IRFU Athletic Performance, Nutrition and Rugby Development teams have been working hard to ensure you continue to have fun, keep healthy and eat well through this period of social restriction and this new mini-series will provide expert advice and tips across a variety of topics to support your nutritional well-being.

Over the coming weeks, you will hear from IRFU National Performance Nutritionists working with the National Talent Pathway, the Sevens and Women’s programmes and the Senior and Academy Performance Nutritionists from all four provinces.

The messages will be short and simple and apply to everyone whether you are an athlete or not. Among the topics covered will be food and mood, eating routines, essential cooking equipment, choosing carbohydrates and treats, hydration and the benefit of keeping your food choices colourful.

Our Performance Nutritionists will also delve into the how you can eat for a healthy gut and outline tips to support healthy bones.

“We as a team of Performance Nutritionists across Ireland hope you enjoy this mini-series, and that the information will help you to stay well while you stay at home,” Wood-Martin, the IRFU Performance Nutritionist, commented.

The first video from Emma Tester, Lead Performance Nutritionist Munster Rugby, will be published across IRFU platforms next Tuesday, while you can continue to try tasty recipes from IRFU Performance Chef Maurice McGeehan by checking out our YouTube playlist here.