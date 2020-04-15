Jump to main content

Scoring Charts: Energia Women’s All-Ireland League 2019/20

News

15th April 2020 10:58

By Editor

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Despite a truncated season, there were still 45 games and 342 tries scored in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League in 2019/20. It amounted to an average of almost eight tries per game and an exciting race to the top of the scoring charts.

The very last game of the Energia All-Ireland League took place on Tuesday March 10th as UL Bohemian hosted Galwegians. The Limerick women’s 67-0 win secured them top spot in the division and included some exceptional tries (below).

Chloe Pearse scored a brace in that game to move her ahead of Railway Union‘s Stephanie Carroll in the try-scoring charts and finish outright with 15 tries.

Pearse was remarkably consistent throughout the league whether as a prop or in the back row. She opened her account with five tries against Malone before going on to score in five consecutive games in the lead up to Christmas.

Stephanie Carroll also averaged more than one try per game. The Limerick flyer managed a four-try haul in games against Galwegians and Cooke and a hat-trick against Suttonians in Round 1.

The overall top scorer for the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League is Hannah O’Connor. It’s been a remarkable season for the number 8, having made her international debut against Wales in November and helped Blackrock College to another top-four finish.

O’Connor’s try-scoring prowess alone saw her tie for fifth with seven tries, but she excelled off the tee as well to kick a further 45 points. She also scored more penalties than anyone else, including three penalties in a Round 11 win against defending champions Railway Union.

Nicole Fitzgerald led the way as the top kicker in the division this season with a remarkable 56 pts for UL Bohemian.

UL Bohemian and Railway Union both led the way for range of try scorers with 19 different try scorers before Christmas. The two clubs finished with 27 different try scorers before the campaign was brought to a halt. Malone doubled their tally in the same period.

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League 2019/20 Scoring Charts:

Total Points:

01        Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College) 80 pts

02        Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian) – 75 pts

03        Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union) – 70 pts

04        Nicole Fitzgerald (UL Bohemian) 56 pts

T5        Nicole Caughey (Railway Union), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union) – 50 pts

07        Jemma Jackson (Old Belvedere) – 48 pts

08        Alison Miller (Old Belvedere) – 45 pts

09        Nicole Fowley (Gallerians) – 41 pts

10        Stephanie Nunan (Old Belvedere) – 40 pts

T11      Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Sarah Quin (UL Bohemian) – 35 pts

13        Edel Murphy (UL Bohemian) 31 pts

 

Top Kickers:

01        Nicole Fitzgerald (UL Bohemians) – 56 pts

02        Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College) – 45 pts

03        Jemma Jackson (Old Belvedere) – 43 pts

04        Nicole Caughey (Railway Union) – 32 pts

05        Nicole Fowley (Galwegians) – 31 pts

06        Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union) – 30 pts

07        Alexa Grudgings (Malone) – 24 pts

08        Nicole Carroll (Suttonians) – 23 pts

09        Victoria Irwin (Cooke) – 20 pts

10        Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College) – 14 pts

 

Tries Scored:

01        Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian) – 15 Tries

02        Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union) – 14 Tries

03        Alison Miller (Old Belvedere) – 9 Tries

04        Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian) – 8 Tries

T5        Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Sarah Quin (UL Bohemian) – 7 Tries

T8        Caoimhe Molloy (Blackrock College), Dearbhla Canty (Galwegians), Elise O’Byrne White (Old Belvedere), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Maeve O’Brien (Suttonians), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian) – 6 Tries

T14      Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Aoife O’Shaughnessy (Railway Union), Greer Muir (Suttonians), Edel Murphy (UL Bohemian) – 5 Tries

T20      Alison Coleman (Blackrock College), Beth Cregan (Cooke), Neve Jones (Malone), Victoria Dabanovic O’Mahony (Old Belvedere), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Lisa Callan (Railway Union), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union), Cliodhna O’Connor (Railway Union), Emer O’Mahony (Railway Union), Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian), Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemian), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian) – 4 Tries

 

Try Scoring Spread:

Railway Union: 27 try scorers

UL Bohemian: 27 try scorers

Blackrock College: 24 try scorers

Old Belvedere: 19 try scorers

Suttonians: 15 try scorers

Cooke: 14 try scorers

Galwegians: 14 try scorers

Malone: 12 try scorers

 

Top Try Scorers By Club:

UL Bohemian: Chloe Pearse – 15 Tries

Railway Union: Stephanie Carroll – 14 Tries

Old Belvedere: Alison Miller – 9 Tries

Blackrock College: Hannah O’Connor – 7 Tries

Suttonians: Molly Fitzgerald – 7 Tries

Galwegians: Dearbhla Canty – 6 Tries

Cooke: Beth Cregan – 4 Tries

Malone: Neve Jones – 4 Tries

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 