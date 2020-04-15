Scoring Charts: Energia Women’s All-Ireland League 2019/20

Despite a truncated season, there were still 45 games and 342 tries scored in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League in 2019/20. It amounted to an average of almost eight tries per game and an exciting race to the top of the scoring charts.

The very last game of the Energia All-Ireland League took place on Tuesday March 10th as UL Bohemian hosted Galwegians. The Limerick women’s 67-0 win secured them top spot in the division and included some exceptional tries (below).

Chloe Pearse scored a brace in that game to move her ahead of Railway Union‘s Stephanie Carroll in the try-scoring charts and finish outright with 15 tries.

Pearse was remarkably consistent throughout the league whether as a prop or in the back row. She opened her account with five tries against Malone before going on to score in five consecutive games in the lead up to Christmas.

Stephanie Carroll also averaged more than one try per game. The Limerick flyer managed a four-try haul in games against Galwegians and Cooke and a hat-trick against Suttonians in Round 1.

The overall top scorer for the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League is Hannah O’Connor. It’s been a remarkable season for the number 8, having made her international debut against Wales in November and helped Blackrock College to another top-four finish.

O’Connor’s try-scoring prowess alone saw her tie for fifth with seven tries, but she excelled off the tee as well to kick a further 45 points. She also scored more penalties than anyone else, including three penalties in a Round 11 win against defending champions Railway Union.

Nicole Fitzgerald led the way as the top kicker in the division this season with a remarkable 56 pts for UL Bohemian.

UL Bohemian and Railway Union both led the way for range of try scorers with 19 different try scorers before Christmas. The two clubs finished with 27 different try scorers before the campaign was brought to a halt. Malone doubled their tally in the same period.

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League 2019/20 Scoring Charts:

Total Points:

01 Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College) 80 pts

02 Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian) – 75 pts

03 Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union) – 70 pts

04 Nicole Fitzgerald (UL Bohemian) 56 pts

T5 Nicole Caughey (Railway Union), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union) – 50 pts

07 Jemma Jackson (Old Belvedere) – 48 pts

08 Alison Miller (Old Belvedere) – 45 pts

09 Nicole Fowley (Gallerians) – 41 pts

10 Stephanie Nunan (Old Belvedere) – 40 pts

T11 Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Sarah Quin (UL Bohemian) – 35 pts

13 Edel Murphy (UL Bohemian) 31 pts

Top Kickers:

01 Nicole Fitzgerald (UL Bohemians) – 56 pts

02 Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College) – 45 pts

03 Jemma Jackson (Old Belvedere) – 43 pts

04 Nicole Caughey (Railway Union) – 32 pts

05 Nicole Fowley (Galwegians) – 31 pts

06 Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union) – 30 pts

07 Alexa Grudgings (Malone) – 24 pts

08 Nicole Carroll (Suttonians) – 23 pts

09 Victoria Irwin (Cooke) – 20 pts

10 Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College) – 14 pts

Tries Scored:

01 Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian) – 15 Tries

02 Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union) – 14 Tries

03 Alison Miller (Old Belvedere) – 9 Tries

04 Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian) – 8 Tries

T5 Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Sarah Quin (UL Bohemian) – 7 Tries

T8 Caoimhe Molloy (Blackrock College), Dearbhla Canty (Galwegians), Elise O’Byrne White (Old Belvedere), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Maeve O’Brien (Suttonians), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian) – 6 Tries

T14 Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Aoife O’Shaughnessy (Railway Union), Greer Muir (Suttonians), Edel Murphy (UL Bohemian) – 5 Tries

T20 Alison Coleman (Blackrock College), Beth Cregan (Cooke), Neve Jones (Malone), Victoria Dabanovic O’Mahony (Old Belvedere), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Lisa Callan (Railway Union), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union), Cliodhna O’Connor (Railway Union), Emer O’Mahony (Railway Union), Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian), Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemian), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian) – 4 Tries

Try Scoring Spread:

Railway Union: 27 try scorers

UL Bohemian: 27 try scorers

Blackrock College: 24 try scorers

Old Belvedere: 19 try scorers

Suttonians: 15 try scorers

Cooke: 14 try scorers

Galwegians: 14 try scorers

Malone: 12 try scorers

Top Try Scorers By Club:

UL Bohemian: Chloe Pearse – 15 Tries

Railway Union: Stephanie Carroll – 14 Tries

Old Belvedere: Alison Miller – 9 Tries

Blackrock College: Hannah O’Connor – 7 Tries

Suttonians: Molly Fitzgerald – 7 Tries

Galwegians: Dearbhla Canty – 6 Tries

Cooke: Beth Cregan – 4 Tries

Malone: Neve Jones – 4 Tries