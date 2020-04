Garry Ringrose launched the campaign on Tuesday with a call for nominations.

Know someone who’s gone the extra mile recently and deserves a treat?

Nominate them and we could reward them with an @IrishRugby jersey. @Ringrose_G has more details below! #TeamOfUs Everyone In pic.twitter.com/baz2L08mv0

— Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) April 14, 2020