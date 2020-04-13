PODCAST: Growing As A Leader

Irish Rugby celebrated International Women’s Day in 2020 with a first ever LiveWIRe: Women In Rugby Conference.

For more on the event, click here.

Karen Brown was one of the guests on the day. Karen is a veteran of six Olympic games as both player and coach in field hockey. She was Assistant Coach to Team GB’s Olympic gold winning side of 2016.

In conversation with Su Carty, Karen spoke about the importance of people development skills and how she transitioned from being a leader on the pitch to being a leader off the pitch.

Su Carty was World Rugby’s first Women’s Development Manager. She is a current member of the IRFU Union Committee and serves as an IRFU Representative to World Rugby.

Here are some of the highlights:

The conference featured a panel discussion on the overall theme of the event – ‘Leadership Journeys of Women in Rugby.’

The speakers were Fiona Steed (Broadcaster, Columnist and Rugby Volunteer), Joy Neville (Elite IRFU Rugby Referee), Meadhbh Lewis (IRFU Youth Council Chair). MC was Broadcaster Grainne McElwain.

There were personal stories, plenty of laughs and advice too for women looking to take their first steps into leadership.

Here are some of the highlights: