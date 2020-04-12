Irish Rugby Stars Share Message Of Support For National Maternity Hospital

Irish rugby stars have shared heartfelt messages of support for the staff of the National Maternity Hospital as they continue to deliver ‘little miracles’.

Featuring current and former Irish and one Italian international players, the video delivers a message of thanks, support and hope to all the staff at the hospital and to front-line staff in every hospital working so hard at this difficult time.

Former Irish International Tommy Bowe, who has a four week old son, said

The work you are doing bringing these little miracle into the world and with a smile on your face – it is so important and so appreciated.

The video also features messages from recently retired Ireland captain Rory Best as well as former internationals Gordon D’Arcy, Sean O’Brien and Peter Stringer. There are messages of support from Sean Cronin, Fergus McFadden, the Ulster bound Ian Madigan and former Leinster and current Italian international Ian McKinely. The current Ireland squad is represented by Robbie Henshaw, James Ryan, Andrew Conway, Ross Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne and John Cooney

Penny Mitchell, a General Nurse and recently qualified midwife at The National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, was feeling overwhelmed as she and her colleagues worked hard under the stress, difficulty and pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic, to help take care of new mums, partners and their newborn babies.

Speaking about her idea Penny said,

“All I could think of on my way home from another busy shift was, what can I do to help my fellow colleagues to boost their spirits and to help morale across the hospital?”

An avid rugby fan, Penny decided to reach out to several Irish Rugby Players on Instagram. Over a period of time, she asked if they would have a moment to send her on videos of support for her colleagues.

“The response I received was overwhelming and totally unexpected,” said Penny who received heartwarming and encouraging messages back from fifteen rugby legends. Penny then converted these messages into one heartfelt, uplifting YouTube video, which she initially planned to share with all staff at The National Maternity Hospital.

On completing the video, Penny extended her hope and wants to reach out, not just to her colleagues at The NMH, but also to all healthcare workers across Ireland, bringing a smile to everyone’s’ faces and letting each worker know, that they have everyone’s’ support behind them and that they are not alone; we are all in this together, shoulder to shoulder.

Speaking about Penny and the video she created, Prof Shane Higgins, Master at The NMH said,