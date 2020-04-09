IRFU Performance Chef Serves Up Tasty Recipes for All

Maurice McGeehan joined the IRFU in early 2020 to take up the new role of Performance Chef at the IRFU High Performance Centre on the Sports Ireland Campus.

His main remit is to deliver high quality, nutritious meals to all players and staff at the IRFU High Performance Centre. But over the coming weeks, Maurice will be showcasing some recipes across IrishRugby.ie and the our social media channels alongside some videos from the IRFU’s performance nutritionists.

This first recipe shows Maurice’s commitment to not wasting food as he shows us how to make an incredibly tasty treat by rescuing a baby gem lettuce.

During February, Maurice and his team were producing restaurant quality food multiple times a day for the full array of Ireland’s high performance squads – the Ireland Men’s and Women’s senior squads, the Ireland Under-20s squad and Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads, who are the full-time residents at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown.

The Performance Chef is directly responsible for all aspects of meal preparation as well as managing the day-to-day operational requirements of the kitchen at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

A key component of the role is the collaboration with team Performance Nutritionists to develop interesting and sustainable menus that match the nutrient requirements of rugby players in intense training programmes.