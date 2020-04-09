Aviva Deliver Tribute To Frontline Workers

Ahead of Easter weekend, Aviva Insurance Ireland has commissioned Dublin spoken-word poet Stephen James Smith to pen a rousing piece capturing a heart-felt message of gratitude to the Health Service Executive (HSE), featuring Aviva Stadium lit up in the corporate colours of green and red of the HSE.

Ní neart go cur le chéile – There is no strength without unity. ☘️ This Easter, please think of our frontline workers and vulnerable loved ones. Better days are to come. Thank you to all who are keeping us safe!https://t.co/EFsDFKvZLy#StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/HkPLbdjvbN — AVIVA (@AVIVAIRELAND) April 9, 2020

As part of the tribute to Ireland’s frontline workers, Aviva Insurance Ireland will continue to light up Aviva Stadium, the iconic home of Irish soccer and rugby, in green and red every Friday evening during the month of April in solidarity with all frontline healthcare workers of whom we are asking so much during the Covid-19 crisis.

Stephen James Smith’s poem features in the new Aviva short film which uses key moments of unity at Irish rugby and soccer matches in Aviva stadium to emphasise the importance of Ireland continuing to unite as a country to help show our support for the real front line, our healthcare workers.

“This is about our future, it’s about teamwork… there is no strength without unity, now we unite with gestures of goodwill as we pause to applaud… We think of family and friends, those that are vulnerable. So, we do what we can by staying apart, playing our part, we are all accountable… we want to touch but the front line should be the last line, we thank you all so much.”

The video utilises the brand-new LED and lighting system installed in Aviva Stadium intended for EURO2020 to portray messages of support and thanks to the HSE.

This is the third piece Aviva have collaborated with Stephen James Smith on – the first being ‘Earned the spotlight’ in support of the Women’s National Team, and the Second ‘Slam it home’ for Ireland’s 2018 St Patrick’s Day Grand Slam win against England.

In honour of Ireland’s healthcare workers Aviva Insurance Ireland will also donate hundreds of international rugby and soccer tickets, inviting HSE frontline staff to upcoming games at Aviva Stadium in 2020 and 2021 once international sport resumes.

In addition, Aviva is providing a range of extra insurance supports for our customers working in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and healthcare sector.

Speaking about the commissioned spoken-word tribute to HSE frontline workers, Aviva’s Sponsorship Manager Lisa Bergin said: