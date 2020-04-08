World Class Work-Outs In Your Home From IRFU Athletic Performance Experts

The IRFU’s Athletic Performance coaches are busy supporting the professional players as they train remotely at their homes across the country.

The players have all been supplied with individual programmes and a great deal of video content has been produced by the provincial and national athletic performance coaches to support the players maintain their fitness during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Team sponsor Vodafone Ireland have teamed up with Strength & Conditioning coach Jason Cowman to produce some challenging workouts you can do at home.

Take your home workout to the next level! 🏃‍♀️🧘‍♂️🏋️‍♂️ As part of our weekly ‘Stream Of Us’ series, Jason Cowman, Strength and Conditioning Coach for @IrishRugby, demonstrates some drills to keep you on track with your fitness goals 💪🏉#TeamOfUs Everyone In pic.twitter.com/DEerGMcSF5 — Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, under the coordination of the IRFU’s Head of Athletic Performance and Science, Nick Winkleman, a series of videos are being released across IRFU and provincial platforms on how people can make physical gains in their own homes over the course of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Nick has a passion for speed and in this first video he explains a number of exercises that form the basic building blocks of a good sprint technique and will help you maximise your speed. All you need is 5m in your back garden or in your living room.

The second video explores techniques to improve acceleration when you don’t have access to a training field. All you need is a load bearing wall to do this set of drills.