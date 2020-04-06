Jonathan Sexton Shares Message For Frontline Workers
Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton has today shared a special message for front-line workers.
Speaking today he said
On behalf of everyone in Vodafone and the IRFU I want to thank everyone in the HES and the frontline staff and your families for the continued work you are doing. It is really an inpiration for all of us. From everyone in the team we want to wish you all the best and thank you again from the bottom of our hearts
On behalf of Vodafone and @IrishRugby, @JohnnySexton has a message for all frontline workers thanking them for their continued hard work and commitment. #TeamOfUs Everyone In pic.twitter.com/ii5L2nYZx3
— Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) April 6, 2020