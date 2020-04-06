Jump to main content

Jonathan Sexton Shares Message For Frontline Workers

News

6th April 2020 12:19

By Editor

Ireland Rugby Captain's Run, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 31/1/2020 Jonathan Sexton Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton has today shared a special message for front-line workers.

Speaking today he said

On behalf of everyone in Vodafone and the IRFU I want to thank everyone in the HES and the frontline staff and your families for the continued work you are doing. It is really an inpiration for all of us. From everyone in the team we want to wish you all the best and thank you again from the bottom of our hearts