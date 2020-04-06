IRFU Utilise Technology to Continue Professional Coach Development

Over 40 IRFU Coaches have been engaged in Remote Development Webinars in recent weeks.

Providing ongoing coach development was one of the key areas of focus of the IRFU’s Strategic Plan 2018-2023. Matt Wilkie, the IRFU’s head of coach development, has been driving this process across the professional and domestic game since joining Irish Rugby in 2016.

In light of the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 elements of the professional development of the IRFU’s elite coaches are now being delivered remotely via Zoom in the form of regular webinars.

The webinars are being facilitated for the IRFU’s national coaching team, senior provincial coaches, academy coaches, talent and elite player pathway development coaches.

Over 40 coaches have tuned in to the first two sessions of the webinar series which explored the themes High Performing Teams & Culture and Leadership illustrating the integrated and shared learnings approach to coach education within the Irish system.

Over the coming weeks Matt will be hosting webinars for this group on the following topics: Leadership, Learning & Coaching Pedagogy, Motivation, Resilience, Communication & Presentation Skills.

The current remote activity is an extension of the ongoing coach and staff development initiatives coordinated by the IRFU.