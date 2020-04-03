Guidelines For Clubs Volunteering In Their Community

Clubs across the four provinces are creating plenty of #PositiveEnergy and offering their services to those most in need at the moment. If your club is volunteering in the community you should be aware of the government guidelines in place in your area.

The Department of Rural and Community Development have published a COVID-19 Communication Pack For Communities.

Related News

For the Republic of Ireland communications pack, go to https://www.gov.ie/en/collection/6dd895-covid-19-communication-pack-for-communities/

For Northern Ireland Executive volunteering supports go to https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/help-fightback-against-covid-19

Below are three documents which may be of use to clubs who are coordinating volunteer activities for rugby clubs to help their communities.

COVID-19-How-To-Volunteer

COVID-19-Sensible-Information

COVID-19-Volunteer-Recruitment