IRFU Club Continuity Fund Details Confirmed

The 2019/20 domestic rugby season was formally concluded on March 19th, 2020 on the grounds of public safety, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The IRFU acknowledges that this situation has placed some clubs in a difficult financial situation.

It is a priority for Irish Rugby that all clubs survive the current crisis and remain operational.

The IRFU have therefore created a €500,000 Club Continuity Fund, to provide grants to those clubs who are most at risk due to the pandemic. Such clubs may apply for a grant of up to €5,000.

A Club Continuity Fund Application Form has been issued directly to the Honorary Secretary of each club and is also available in the Club Funding section of the website.