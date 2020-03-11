Jack McGrath Signs Two Year Contract Extension With Ulster

Ulster Rugby has today announced that Ireland prop Jack McGrath has signed a two-year contract extension with the province, which will keep him at Kingspan Stadium until at least summer 2022.

McGrath, a powerful but mobile prop who made the move to Ulster at the start of this season, has made 10 appearances for the province so far, which includes contributing to crucial wins against Bath, Connacht and Munster.

With 56 caps for Ireland to-date, McGrath was selected by Andy Farrell for this year’s Guinness Six Nations squad, having previously played his part in wins for Ireland in the championship in 2014, 2015 and 2018 – alongside appearances in all three Tests on the 2017 British and Irish Lions Tour of New Zealand.

On today’s news, Head Coach Dan McFarland, said:

“Jack’s reliably strong performances and vast international experience make him a great asset to Ulster – so I’m delighted that he’s chosen to continue his career here with us. “By renewing the contracts of players such as Jack, we are continuing to strengthen our squad now, and also into the future, given the important leadership he provides for our young talent starting out in their careers. I’m confident that Jack will play an important role in Ulster’s successes in the years ahead.”

On his decision to remain with Ulster, Jack McGrath, added: