UL Bohemian Secure Top Spot In Energia Women’s All-Ireland League

UL Bohemian will finish the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League in first place after this evening’s 67-0 win at home to Galwegians . Fiona Hayes ‘ side are 11 points clear with two games to spare with a home semi-final in the league guaranteed and provincial and All-Ireland Cup finals to look forward to.

“That was our aim but we want more,” said the UL Bohs Head Coach. “We’re looking at a season undefeated so we’re going to be pushing on for the last league games against Blackrock and Malone. We weren’t overly happy with our performances over the last couple of matches so it seems like we’re kicking on at the right time. I’m a happy coach tonight.”

Ireland international Nicole Cronin was available for club duty. The scrum half drove the tempo and bagged two tries but it was Bohs’ young guns who impressed Hayes the most.

“The speed of the game was top notch and I’m absolutely delighted with that today. The likes of Alana McInerney and Aoife Corey in the back line were outstanding. It was a game where our younger players stood up and that was great to see.”

McInerney and Corey had three tries between them while Chloe Pearse returned to the top of the league’s try scoring charts with another brace. Laura O’Mahony, Sarah Garrett, Stephanie Nunan and Niamh Kavanagh also scored while Nicole Fitzgerald knocked over six conversions.

Next up for Bohs is next week’s Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup Final against Old Belvedere.

Tuesday March 10th 2020

Energia Women’s All Ireland League:

UL BOHEMIAN 67 GALWEGIANS 0, University of Limerick

Scorers: UL Bohemian: Tries: Nicole Cronin 2, Chloe Pearse 2, Laura O’Mahony, Aoife Corey, Sarah Garrett, Stephanie Nunan, Alana McInerney 2, Niamh Kavanagh; Con: Nicole Fitzgerald.

HT: UL Bohemian 29 Galwegians 0

UL BOHEMIAN: Aoife Corey, Laura O’Mahony, Niamh O’Neill, Niamh Kavanagh, Alana McInerney, Nicole Fitzgerald, Nicole Cronin, Fiona Reidy, Kate Sheehan, Laura Delaney, Claire Bennett, Ciara O’Halloran, Sarah Garrett, Sarah Quin, Edel Murphy. Replacements: Sarah O’Gorman, Orla Curtin, Aoife O’Sullivan, Lily Brady, Chloe Pearse, Stephanie Nunan, Aoife Bowman, Clodagh O Halloran.

GALWEGIANS: Julie Lyons, Marina Gray, Ina Butler, Emily Horgan, Orla Dixon, Nicole Fowley, Emma Keane, Ellen Connelly, Cathriona Shally, Sarah Heenan, Fiona Farrell, Tara Buggie, Sabina Egan, Nikki Kennedy, Dearbhla Canty. Replacements: Camille Lassalle, Sarah Heenan, Chloe McCrann, Rhiannan Hoey.