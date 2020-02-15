Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup Final Venue Confirmed

Dubarry Park in Athlone is to stage the Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup Finals on Saturday March 21 st 2020.

UL Bohemian will seek to retain the Cup at Buccaneers’ grounds with Old Belvedere standing in their way and bidding to win the trophy for the first time.

The venue will also stage the Plate and Shield finals.

Westport are the only team from outside the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League to contest a final on the day. They’ll take on Galwegians in an all-Connacht clash at 12:45.

Next up is the Plate final at 14:30 between Blackrock College and Cooke before the Cup decider at 16:15.

Saturday 21st March 2020:

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Shield Final: Galwegians v Westport, Dubarry Park, 12:45

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Plate Final: Blackrock College v Cooke, Dubarry Park, 14:30

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup Final: UL Bohemian v Old Belvedere, Dubarry Park: 16:15