Robert Deacon , Leinster Rugby President, was guest of honour in Wanderers FC, Merrion Road, recently and he formally launched their commemorative ‘Wanderers FC: Celebrating 150 Years’ book.

John FitzPatrick, President of Wanderers welcomed the guests (pictured below) and paid tribute to those who had contributed to the publishing of the book and to those who had served the Club since 1870.

The 272 page hardback coffee-table book was commissioned by Michael McLoughlin, Chairman of the 150 Committee, as part of the club’s 150th Year Celebrations. The author is John O’Sullivan of The Irish Times who interviewed twelve key personalities who outlined their life in Wanderers on and off the pitch.

In order of appearance they were Vinny Savino, Ronnie Dawson, Roly Meates, Kevin Flynn, Gerry Murphy, Kevin McGowan, Liam McDermott, Michael McLoughlin, Andy Slack, Freddie McLennan, Neil Metchette and Eoghan Nihill.

John also included a chapter on Wanderers’ three Victoria Cross holders, Thomas Crean, Frederick Harvey, Robert Johnston, out of a total of four rugby players worldwide honoured with the medal, and also updated the previous Centenary History by the late Paul MacWeeney, also of The Irish Times.

The book includes a lavish pictorial gallery, courtesy of Brendan Fogarty Photography, and these photos capture the significance of the events and people commemorating Wanderers’ historic 150th season.

A full WFC Roll of Honour of its’ 87 Irish, four Australian and four English playing internationals plus all WFC club captains and presidents and trophy honours are also included. In addition Ronnie Dawson, Roly Meates and Gerry Murphy coached the Irish senior side and David Burnett and Gordon Black were international referees. Current Irish internationals Jordan Larmour and Max Deegan developed their skills in the Wanderers minis too.

Angelo McGrath (The Irish Times) designed the book cover and overall layout that incorporates the Blue, White and Black club colours of Wanderers while Michael Ruane (The Irish Times) took charge of the production and delivery.

On behalf of Wanderers, the book’s Managing Editor was Tom McCormack, ably assisted by club historian John Callanan, Neil Metchette, Joe McDermott, Liam McDermott, Kevin McGowan and Larry Fenelon of Leman Solicitors.

The book ‘Wanderers FC: Celebrating 150 Years’ is available at € 25 from local bookstores The Nutley in the Merrion Centre; Books on the Green in Sandymount; Hamptons Books in Donnybrook and also from the Wanderers clubhouse on Merrion Road.

The book’s production added to the other special 150th celebrations which included a mens and womens ‘150 Match’ versus Ireland’s oldest club Trinity College last September – with thanks to Martin Murphy; A Gala Ball last November with 960 people in attendance under the Chair of Padraic Jordan and a halftime ‘minis’ match versus Aviva Stadium co-tenants Lansdowne at the Champions Cup match in December between Leinster and Northampton Saints game with the help of Arthur Barlow, WFC Minis Co-ordinator and with kind permission of Mick Dawson, CEO, Leinster Rugby.